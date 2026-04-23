Franklin County School Board holds budget discussion Wednesday evening

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The Franklin County Public School Board decided Wednesday night not to give bonuses to its employees this year due to budget constraints.

The school system is currently facing a budget deficit and the board decided this was the best way to balance out the budget while also funding key projects and improvements.

This all comes as the school board is still waiting for the state budget to come down. The current plan is for teachers to get the bonus at the next fiscal year, aso of right now the school’s budget is not finalized.