Buena Vista officer leads 31-mile autism awareness challenge

BUENA VISTA, Va. – A Buena Vista police officer is turning miles into a message this April, raising awareness and funds for autism acceptance through a community-wide effort.

Cpl. Josh Guttmann, a community resource officer with the Buena Vista Police Department, is challenging himself and others to run, walk or hike 31 miles during Autism Acceptance Month. The effort symbolizes the 1 in 31 children diagnosed with autism, while supporting the VIA Day School in Lexington, part of the VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment.

The fundraiser benefits the school at 40 Park Place, where students receive specialized support and services.

“Our main goal is to always support the individuals across the lifespan but also reach their fullest potential,” said Hayley Schoffstall, the school’s clinical director.

People with autism are more likely to interact with emergency responders, often due to behaviors such as elopement. Because of that, VIA has partnered with police, fire and emergency medical services agencies in other areas to provide training focused on communication and de-escalation.

In Buena Vista, the police department has also launched a guardian registry, allowing families to share key information about loved ones with disabilities ahead of any potential encounters with officers.

“Wandering locations, what stimming that they might have or what triggers they might have and how we can cope with them,” Guttmann said. “And so we know beforehand how to help deal with the situation or not escalate with them to help us communicate better.”

Guttmann said the effort is also personal.

“Mainly because it’s personal to me, I have a son that’s diagnosed with autism and I’ve had to learn a lot over the last couple years just to better parent him,” he said.

The initiative has expanded beyond law enforcement, drawing support from across the community. Local businesses, including Vinyl Cuts LLC and Leaf and Lore, are donating a portion of sales and hosting fundraising events throughout the month.

Officers have also visited participating businesses to help spread awareness about autism acceptance and the mission behind the fundraiser.

Leaders at the VIA Day School say community support like this can have a meaningful impact on students and their families, helping provide resources and build stronger connections between first responders and those they serve.

“We need to raise awareness and have meaningful supports like this school to ensure that our students can access their communities just like any of us,” Schoffstall said.