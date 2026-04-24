Vehicle fire leads to arrest after discovery of over 100 stolen propane tanks in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested in Pulaski County after a vehicle fire led to the discovery of over 100 propane tanks that were not his, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO said deputies found a vehicle fire at the Bluemont Energy propane storage facility on April 14. The Pulaski County Fire Department was notified and quickly extinguished the fire, and law enforcement began an investigation into the incident.

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Authorities said during the investigation, they found that a man was in the process of stealing two 500-gallon propane tanks from the facility when a valve on one of the tanks dislodged, which resulted in propane escaping the tank. The fire started in the engine of the truck, which was parked in the middle of the facility, surrounded by other propane tanks. The suspect left the scene before first responders arrived.

The sheriff’s office said they identified the suspect as 41-year-old Brett Compton. Search and arrest warrants were then executed at his residence, where 131 propane tanks were found that did not belong to Compton. He was arrested on the following charges:

Grand larceny (two counts)

Felony property damage (two counts)

Possession of Schedule I/II drugs (two counts)

Possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/II drugs

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Compton is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond. Other charges are pending.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.