Lynchburg Fire Department rescues 9 people trapped in elevator

Nine people are safe after being trapped in an elevator for more than two and a half hours, thanks to the quick work of the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Nine people are safe after being trapped in an elevator for more than two and a half hours, thanks to the quick work of the Lynchburg Fire Department.

It all began around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, when a group was leaving the 7 Rooftop Bar at 1208 Commerce Street. As they took the elevator, it suddenly stopped near the third floor, leaving everyone stuck inside.

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Authorities said the elevator didn’t have doors on every level, which meant rescue crews couldn’t reach the car between the third and seventh floors.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the only way in was through the ceiling. That’s when the department’s technical rescue team stepped in, lowering a rope about 35 feet down to the elevator.

One by one, each person was secured in a harness and lifted to safety. By 2 a.m., all nine had made it out safely, and no one was hurt.