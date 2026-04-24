Riverfront Park Lynchburg Amphitheater grand opening happening Friday

The Hill City is set to celebrate the grand opening of the Lynchburg Amphitheater at Riverfront Park on Friday.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Hill City is set to celebrate the grand opening of the Lynchburg Amphitheater at Riverfront Park on Friday.

Located at 1100 Jefferson Street, beginsright to the heart of downtown. With space for about 5,000 people, the amphitheater is also expected to create jobs, boost small businesses and generate new revenue for the city.

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The project has been years in the making, with construction kicking off in March 2024.

The celebration begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m., followed by a free community concert featuring BigFoot County at 5:30 p.m.