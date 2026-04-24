Everyone safe after Hillsville house fire causes significant damage

A Hillsville home was significantly damaged by a fire on Thursday, but everyone inside made it out safely, according to the Hillsville Fire Department.

HILLSVILLE, Va. – A Hillsville home was significantly damaged by a fire on Thursday, but everyone inside made it out safely, according to the Hillsville Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Valley Drive around 11:15 a.m. and arrived to find flames coming from the side of the house.

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Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and managed to keep it contained to just two rooms upstairs. Authorities said a closed bedroom door helped prevent the fire from spreading to that room.

Fortunately, everyone inside had already gotten out before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.