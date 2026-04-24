Final public budget meeting held in Roanoke Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council held its third and final public budget meeting Thursday night, this time allowing residents to share feedback before the budget is finalized.

No action was taken, but topics included potential changes to the real estate tax rate as well as concerns over funding for school programs for special needs kids, and learning support specialists.

“This is about more than a budget. It is about whether every child has the opportunity to succeed. It is meeting children where they’re at, whether they need extra help from a teaching assistant or needing to be in the PLATO program to feel challenged and not bored. If you reduce funding, you’re deciding which students get the support they need and which do not.”

City leaders will have a budget study on May 4 before officially adopting the budget May 11.