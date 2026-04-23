Red Cross Celebration of Heroes Breakfast honors lifesaving efforts across Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross honored local residents, first responders and volunteers during its 22nd annual Celebration of Heroes Breakfast, recognizing acts of service ranging from lifesaving rescues to disaster response.

The event, held at the Hotel Roanoke, brought together community members to highlight individuals who stepped up in emergencies and to share stories of how the organization has impacted lives across the region.

Katie Niehoff, a regional disaster officer with the Red Cross, said her commitment to the organization is deeply personal. She recalled needing 14 units of blood during the birth of her youngest son more than a decade ago.

“From then on, it’s become our family’s mission to give back what we were given,” Niehoff said.

That experience led her to organize blood drives and eventually work in Red Cross disaster response, helping ensure families have support during emergencies.

“We do a lot to make sure people have what they need when they face an emergency,” she said.

First responders were also recognized during the ceremony, including crews who responded to a February house fire in Roanoke that injured several firefighters.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback said the incident reinforced his confidence in his team.

“What I already knew was reinforced that day and subsequent to days after that,” Hoback said. “We truly have heroes in our organization that really stepped up and did what they needed to do and went above and beyond.”

Organizers also emphasized the role of volunteers, who make up the majority of the Red Cross workforce.

Bill Fisher, vice chair of the Central Virginia chapter, said his involvement began after he survived the September 11 attacks and witnessed the organization’s response firsthand.

“I was just in absolute amazement,” Fisher said. “They cleaned us up, fed us, provided a cell phone to call home. It was just overwhelming.”

Fisher now encourages others to support the Red Cross through donations and volunteer work.

“We are there for you, we’re in your neighborhood,” he said. “Most of us are volunteers … we give a lot of our time and we need more volunteers.”

According to the Red Cross, the annual breakfast is part of its “Help Can’t Wait” campaign, which raises awareness and support for disaster relief, blood donations and community services across southwest Virginia.

WSLS is a proud sponsor of the American Red Cross Southwest Virginia Chapter Heroes Breakfast. For more information on how to give to the American Red Cross, visit www.redcross.org.