4 firefighters injured while responding to Roanoke house fire, one in critical condition

ROANOKE, Va. – Four firefighters were injured while responding to a house fire in Northwest Roanoke, Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback said. One firefighter suffered significant burns and may need to be flown to a burn center. The other three are being treated at a hospital.

Authorities responded to the call around 11 a.m., reporting a fire in the 2700 block of Courtland Road.

Firefighters arrived quickly to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department believes the fire started in the basement, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.

The fire is mostly extinguished, but drivers should still avoid the area if they are traveling near Courtland and Liberty. Hoback said the recent ice storm made responding especially difficult.

