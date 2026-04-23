Gov. Spanberger joins bipartisan Climate Alliance on Earth Day

Governor Spanberger announced Virginia’s entry in the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of 24 states focused on responding to the dangers of climate change, growing America’s economy, and safeguarding public health.

“The impacts of climate change threaten Virginia’s economy, security, and most importantly, the families who call our Commonwealth home,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “We must do more to help communities prepare for the dangers of future severe weather — particularly our farmers and producers who power so many local economies across Virginia. I look forward to working with my colleagues to support Virginia’s agriculture industry in adapting to these challenges, harness new technology to address rising energy costs, and create good-paying jobs for Virginians in cutting-edge fields.”

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Gov. Spanberger issued an executive directive on Earth Day, joining the U.S. Climate Alliance.

“I could not think of a better way for the Governor to celebrate her first Earth Day in office than joining the U.S. Climate Alliance,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources David Bulova. “Everyone deserves to breath clean air and Virginians expect their leaders to take bold action to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and the impacts of climate change. These investments also drive sustainable economic growth and save taxpayer dollars through increased energy efficiency. Pictures from the recent Artemis II mission are a powerful reminder of just how beautiful, and fragile, our home is. Partnerships such as the U.S. Climate Alliance are critical to making sure we do our part to protect our natural resources for the benefit of future generations to come.”

“As we celebrate Earth Day, I am thankful for Virginia’s farmers and forestry professionals who have tirelessly embraced their role as stewards of our natural resources,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Katie Frazier. “Their farms and working forests not only provide us with the food, forest products, and commodities we depend on, but they provide us with clean air and water, open spaces that promote wildlife habitats and recreation, and the landscapes that attract tourists and visitors from all over to share in our beautiful Commonwealth. Farmers are truly the original environmentalists, and we thank them for their many contributions this Earth Day.”

“Earth Day is a reminder that clean air, open green spaces, and a healthy environment are foundational to our quality of life. Whether walking through Virginia’s Capitol Square or enjoying parks across the Commonwealth, Virginians deserve spaces that reflect our shared commitment to stewardship,” said Secretary of Administration Traci J. Deshazor. “Through the work of the Virginia Department of General Services, we are proud to lead by example caring for the places that connect us to our state government.”