Lynchburg Police arrest man in connection with burglary at Bojangles

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday that it had arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with an early morning burglary at a Lynchburg Bojangles.

According to officials, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an individual broke into a Bojangles located in the 3200 block of Old Forest Road through a window.

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The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money, and LPD was notified of the incident when staff arrived later that morning.

Following an investigation, William Smith of Lynchburg was arrested without incident and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny

Burglary

Tampering with a vehicle

Smith is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

This investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900 or online at http://p3tips.com or through the P3 mobile app.