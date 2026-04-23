Floyd County High School students participate in “Drive Your Tractor to School Day” Thursday

FLOYD CO., Va. – Floyd County High School announced Thursday that 28 tractors rolled into school Thursday morning as part of Floyd County FFA Drive Your Tractor to School Day.
The school issued the following in a release:
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We had an incredible turnout for Drive Your Tractor to School Day at FCHS with 28 tractors rolling into school this morning! What a great way to celebrate our agricultural roots and the hardworking spirit of our community.
A big thank you to the Floyd County’s Sheriff’s Office for helping ensure everything ran smoothly and safely.
We also want to thank our community for your support and patience with traffic this morning, and our school administration for allowing this special event to take place.
A huge Thanks to Jeff Thompson for all the hard work put in for making it another successful event!!
Congratulations to the graduating FFA seniors and officers — we are so proud of all you’ve accomplished!
We love seeing our Buffalo pride and community traditions on full display.Floyd County High School