Toebean Cat Cafe is back open after vandals struck — here’s how to support the Roanoke staple

ROANOKE, Va. – A beloved Roanoke cat cafe is cleaning up and counting costs after vandals cut electrical wires, forcing the business to temporarily shut its doors for a day. Toebean Cat Cafe is back open, but owner Stephanie Green says it has been a hard time to be a small business owner.

Green’s first concern after learning of the vandalism Monday night was the safety of the cats inside. Fortunately, none of the animals were hurt or missing.

An employee arrived Tuesday morning to find cut electrical wires and no air conditioning — raising immediate concerns about the health of the cats.

“If it’s too hot, that’s the first thing. I was like, do we need to, like, get them out? Do we need to get, call the rescues and just have them come get them?” Green said.

The damage came with unexpected repair costs for the small business.

“Like when you’re on a very tight budget and you’re just kind of making it each week, it’s a couple hundred bucks is not easy to deal with,” Green said.

The vandalism comes at a particularly challenging time for the cafe. Green says a new website and app with perks are in the works and getting ready to launch, but unexpected setbacks like this make it harder.

“It’s just, you know, it’s just one more thing,” she said. “It’s really hard being a small business owner.”

Neighboring businesses also affected

The Toebean Cat Cafe was not the only business impacted. Neighboring businesses reported they were also vandalized and lost power.

The Roanoke Police Department confirmed a report was filed, stating an unknown person damaged a power box on the building’s exterior. Police say no additional information is available at this time.

A message for neighbors, small businesses

Green is urging neighbors and fellow small business owners to stay vigilant, report anything suspicious and consider adding security cameras.

“Just keep your eyes open. If you see something that just looks weird, don’t, like, don’t second guess yourself. Maybe just call,” Green said.

How to support

The Roanoke community is rallying behind the cafe as it navigates a difficult time. Those looking to help have several ways to show their support.

Donations can be made directly to the cafe here. The cafe is also hosting two upcoming events where community members can show their support in person.

On June 13-14, Toebean Cat Cafe will host the Whiskers in Bloom market from noon to 6 p.m. behind the cafe at 20 Walnut Ave SW in Roanoke.

From July 12-18, the cafe will celebrate Paws and Applause — a seven-day event honoring the cafe’s six Roanoker awards.