Who’s your everyday hero? Nominate someone making a difference in your community!

In every community, there are people who go the extra mile to spread positivity and brighten someone’s day. While it’s easy to focus on the challenges around us, it’s just as important to celebrate the good and the people making it happen. After all, a simple act of kindness can make a world of difference.

That’s why 10 News anchor Brittany Morgan wants to hear from you! She’s on a mission to highlight the “everyday heroes” who make our communities feel like home. Whether it’s a first responder, a teacher, a caregiver, or anyone working to make a difference, we want to know about the special people who inspire you.

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So, who are the everyday heroes in your life? Nominate them using the form below, and they could be featured on WSLS 10! Just include their name, the area where they live, and a brief description of about 150 words explaining why you think they deserve to be recognized.