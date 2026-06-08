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18-year-old injured in Roanoke shooting incident, investigation underway

10 News Digital Team

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ROANOKE, Va. – A man was injured in a shooting incident that occurred in Roanoke on Sunday afternoon, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to the 700 block of Fairview Road NW around 12:48 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found an 18-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

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Authorities said they are now investigating. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

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