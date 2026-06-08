Local hospitals address state report citing 13 rural hospitals at risk of closure

Virginia JCHC report 2026: Thirteen Virginia rural hospitals are at either immediate risk of closure or at risk of closure under CHQPR’s methodology

After a report from Virginia’s Joint Commission on Health Care was released indicating possible closures of 13 rural hospitals, hospital leadership from those mentioned is responding.

Virginia’s Joint Commission on Health Care (JCHC) released a report addressing the pressures that various rural hospitals in the commonwealth are facing. In the report, which you can read here, 13 of Virginia’s 36 rural hospitals are listed as at risk of closure or at immediate risk of closure:

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Virginia JCHC report 2026: Thirteen Virginia rural hospitals are at either immediate risk of closure or at risk of closure under CHQPR’s methodology (WSLS)

At risk of closure Ballad Health Dickenson Community Hospital Ballad Health Smyth County Community Hospital Bath Community Hospital Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center Duke Lifepoint Twin County Regional Hospital HCA LewisGale Hospital Pulaski VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital

Immediate risk of closure Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital Carilion Giles Community Hospital Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital



The VJCHC report says “the seven hospitals at highest risk of financial distress or closure share a common operating context: each serves a predominantly rural population with limited commercial insurance coverage, obtains the substantial majority of its revenue from Medicare and Medicaid, and operates within health systems that can absorb losses that would otherwise threaten facility viability. These structural conditions produce predictable patterns in 16 Financial condition of Virginia’s rural hospitals financial performance, inpatient capacity and utilization, and service availability – patterns that are evident across ten years of data and that underscore the systemic rather than facility-specific nature of rural hospital financial risk in Virginia. All seven rural hospitals at highest risk reporting operating losses in 2024 Across all seven hospitals, total gross revenue grew substantially between 2015 and 2024, driven primarily by expansion of outpatient services. Despite this revenue growth, every facility reported a negative operating margin in 2024, meaning revenues and gains did not cover expenses and losses.”

10 News is checking with local hospitals about their response to the report and whether they plan to close.

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LewisGale Hospital Pulaski

Following the release, Teresa Hamilton Hall, the Director of Communications and Community Engagement for LewisGale Regional Health System, released a statement saying the hospital is not closing:

“LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is aware of the recent report and has reviewed its findings. We want to reassure our patients, colleagues and community that LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is not closing. We are operationally sound, remain open and focused on caring for the patients and families who depend on us. The report appears to rely heavily on publicly available financial data. As part of a larger health system, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski does not publicly report individual hospital financial performance in the same way some independent hospitals may. As a result, the report may not fully reflect our hospital’s position as part of a larger healthcare network.” Teresa Hamilton Hall, the Director of Communications and Community Engagement for LewisGale Regional Health System

Carilion Giles Community Hospital & Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital

“Rural and safety net hospitals across the country continue to face significant financial pressures driven by multiple factors, including workforce shortages, inflation, reimbursement challenges, a declining and aging rural population, and changing care needs. It’s proof this issue isn’t unique to Virginia – it’s a national concern. We have no plans to close hospitals. We remain committed to providing high-quality care in the communities we serve and are continually looking for ways to strengthen services and improve efficiency. Our integrated care model helps us work together across the organization to be nimble as we navigate industry challenges. We will continue collaborating with our policymakers to strengthen Medicaid to protect access to healthcare, support local economies, and sustain rural and safety net hospitals that serve as major employers and essential community infrastructure. It’s essential for health systems, policymakers, employers, insurers, and communities to continue having candid conversations and collaborating so we can maintain access to care in rural areas. We all have to stay actively engaged. Executive Vice President and CFO of Carilion Clinic Don Halliwill

Bath Community Hospital

On its webpage, Bath Community Hospital released a statement regarding the report, while addressing the struggles of rural health care providers. while addressing the struggles of rural health care providers. The statement says that Bath Community Hospital is stable. Read the full statement here.

Recent media reports have highlighted concerns regarding the financial challenges facing rural hospitals across Virginia and the nation. While these reports underscore the very real pressures confronting rural healthcare, Bath Community Hospital wants to reassure our patients, employees, providers, volunteers, donors, and community members that the hospital remains stable, operationally strong, and committed to serving the region for generations to come. Like healthcare organizations across the country, Bath Community Hospital continually monitors changes in reimbursement, workforce availability, regulatory requirements, and federal and state healthcare policy. These challenges require thoughtful planning and responsible stewardship, and the hospital’s leadership team and Board of Directors remain actively engaged in ensuring the organization’s long-term success. While national reports often evaluate hospitals using broad financial indicators, they do not capture the unique strengths, community support, strategic planning, and local resources that contribute to the long-term sustainability of organizations such as Bath Community Hospital. Over the past year, Bath Community Hospital has continued to invest in strategic initiatives designed to strengthen the organization and improve access to care. These efforts include workforce development, operational improvements, revenue cycle enhancements, technology investments, and ongoing efforts to recruit and retain high-quality healthcare professionals. The hospital remains focused on delivering exceptional care close to home while maintaining financial discipline and operational excellence. Bath Community Hospital also benefits from a longstanding partnership with the Lettie Pate Evans Foundation, which has provided meaningful support to the hospital over many years. The Foundation has been an important partner in strengthening healthcare access in our community and has expressed its continued commitment to supporting the hospital’s mission. This enduring relationship provides an additional source of stability as the hospital continues investing in the services, people, and infrastructure needed to meet the healthcare needs of our region. Bath Community Hospital

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

A Sentara spokesperson says there are no plans to close Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital.

“Ensuring access to quality care for the communities we serve remains our highest priority. We will continue to serve the communities who rely on us, advocate for those without a voice, and work alongside state and federal leaders, nonprofit partners, and fellow health systems to navigate the road ahead. There are no plans to close Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital. In fact, in January, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital marked a major milestone in the construction of its new hospital with a traditional topping off ceremony celebrating the placement of the final steel beam atop the new structure which is being built to meet the needs of the community for decades to come.” Mike Kafka, Sentara Spokesperson

Duke Lifepoint Twin County Regional Hospital

A spokesperson from Twin County Regional Healthcare said they are not closing.