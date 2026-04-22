A Celebration of Heroes: Off-duty deputy hailed for saving baby at restaurant

The American Red Cross’s 22nd Annual Celebration of Heroes- Help Can’t Wait event is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, at the Hotel Roanoke from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

On March 24, what began as a family dinner quickly became a life-threatening emergency.

While off duty, Deputy Kevin Wayne Myers was dining with his wife and two children when a 7-month-old baby at a nearby table began choking.

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The child’s mother was understandably panicked, and Deputy Myers stepped in without hesitation. He used his emergency training to dislodge the obstruction and save the baby’s life quickly and calmly.

An experienced EMT who witnessed the incident later said that in her 15-year career, she had never seen someone respond so effectively under pressure.

Deputy Myers’ actions reflect a deep commitment to protecting others, on and off duty.

You’ll hear stories like this and more at the American Red Cross 22nd Annual Celebration of Heroes: Help Can’t Wait event that’s taking place on Thursday, April 23, at Hotel Roanoke.