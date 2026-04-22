Roanoke Valley’s Little Feet Meet returns Wednesday at Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. – On Wednesday, hundreds of young athletes will lace up their sneakers and head to Roanoke College for a day of play at the 15th Annual Little Feet Meet. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alumni Field.

The Little Feet Meet is part of a larger statewide initiative by Special Olympics Virginia, focused on building a more inclusive community and leveling the playing field for all.

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This year’s event will bring together more than 775 young athletes from 35 area elementary schools for a morning filled with running, jumping and throwing. It all kicks off with a special opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m., featuring the lighting of the torch by students from Hurt Park Elementary School.

Our very own chief meteorologist, Jeff Haniewich, will serve as emcee.

“For our athletes with disabilities, the Little Feet Meet is a public celebration of reaching developmental and social milestones,” said Nancy Morehouse, Senior Director with Special Olympics Virginia. “For their peers without disabilities, it’s a chance to compete, connect, and cheer as teammates and friends. Together, we are truly changing the game.”

Students and faculty from Roanoke College and Salem High School help organize and lead activities for the event. Volunteers from ECPI University, Lord Botetourt High School and local law enforcement agencies play a key role as well.