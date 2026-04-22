Rainfall finally returns!

While we are still in a severe drought, there is some good news with rainfall finally back in the forecast! Showers today won’t be drought busters, but anything helps at this point!

The pattern that we are headed into this weekend will bring showers and storms both days, and up to an inch of rainfall for some spots!

Headlines (WSLS 2026)

Our temperatures are also much milder this morning! We will reach above-average high temperatures today as we head back into a more summer-like pattern for a bit. It’ll be a great day to get outside, even if you have to dodge a few afternoon showers!

Temperatures Current as of 8AM (WSLS 2026)

10 to 10 (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows the rainfall arriving from 12-2 PM this afternoon, and coverage will be widely scattered. Be sure to bring the umbrella for the lunch hour and commute home.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Our highs will remain in the 70s and 80s for the next week, with the rainiest day of the next seven arriving on Saturday.