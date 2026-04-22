Gov. Spanberger to deliver 2026 Virginia Tech commencement address

(Ryan M. Kelly, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the commencement address for Virginia Tech’s Class of 2026, continuing the university’s long-standing tradition of inviting newly inaugurated Virginia governors to speak at graduation.

The University Commencement ceremony is set for 8:30 a.m. May 15 at Lane Stadium. For a full schedule of events, visit the commencement website.

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“Our graduates face a future that needs their passion, ideas, and commitment to engage with their communities,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “Governor Spanberger’s insight and encouragement will be meaningful for them.”

Since 1990, L. Douglas Wilder, George F. Allen, James S. Gilmore III, Mark R. Warner, Timothy M. Kaine, Robert F. McDonnell, Terence “Terry” McAuliffe, Ralph Northam and Glenn Youngkin have served as commencement speakers at the university.

Spanberger, who grew up in Virginia, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia. The ceremony will also feature remarks from members of the Class of 2026 leadership team.