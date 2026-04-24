Lynchburg residents speak out on proposed city budget at public hearing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Council held a public hearing Thursday night, giving Hill City residents their first opportunity to weigh in on the city’s proposed $620 million budget. School funding and potential increases to household bills dominated the conversation, as community members and council members alike addressed priorities for the coming year.

Michael Bremer, a Lynchburg resident who said he has been watching council for more than 30 years, framed the stakes of the evening.

“The budget is really where the rubber meets the road. It is the commitment of our governance to what their priorities are and I’ve been watching council for more than 30 years,” Bremer said.

Council members and Mayor Larry Taylor heard public comment on a range of issues, with school funding emerging as a top concern among residents.

“People wanted more funds with schools and funding for the Red Cross sickle cell blood drive,” Taylor said.

Schools, salaries, building repairs

Lynchburg City Schools requested $46.6 million in funding — $4.5 million more than last year. The additional money would go toward pay raises, classroom supplies and building repairs. For Bremer, the investment is long overdue.

“I spoke to the fact that for years now, our budget has been a bit upside down with public safety funding, getting a larger percentage of local contribution than public education,” Bremer said.

Fees, rates on the table

The proposed budget also includes a modest increase in water and stormwater rates, amounting to approximately $1.06 more per month for the average household. Council also proposed reintroducing two fees that had been waived in 2024: a $10 monthly trash collection fee and a motor vehicle license fee. City estimates project the trash fee would generate roughly $2.5 million annually, while the vehicle fee would bring in about $1.5 million.

A final vote on the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28.