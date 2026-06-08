Former Bedford County employee sues county, youth athletic association over alleged retaliation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A former Bedford County employee is taking legal action against county officials and leaders of a local youth sports organization, claiming he was punished and ultimately fired after raising concerns about the misuse of public resources and rule violations.

Christopher Matthew Higgins filed a 19-page complaint in Bedford County Circuit Court alleging he was retaliated against after reporting issues connected to the Forest Youth Athletic Association — known as FYAA — and county youth sports programs.

Allegations against FYAA

Higgins claims FYAA received county funding and services and that he raised multiple concerns, including out-of-boundary Little League participation, “non-resident” fees he alleges were never remitted to the county, and safety concerns involving over-age players. He also alleges FYAA leaders threatened him before seeking his termination through a county supervisor.

Claims against county officials

According to the lawsuit, county administrators responded to Higgins’ complaints by extending his probationary period, denying him raises, and later placing him on administrative leave before ultimately terminating his employment.

The lawsuit includes a whistleblower-retaliation claim against certain county officials and a tortious-interference claim against FYAA board members.

What Higgins is seeking

Higgins is seeking a jury trial and monetary damages — $2 million against the county defendants and $5 million against the FYAA defendants — as well as remedies that include reinstatement and back pay.

Bedford County, FYAA yet to respond

Bedford County released a brief statement in response to the lawsuit.

“The County does not comment on pending litigation, but affirmatively states that it intends to vigorously defend itself against these allegations,” the statement read.

As of the time of this report, FYAA, Higgins and his attorney had not responded to requests for comment.