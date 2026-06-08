Pulaski County launches inaugural free Camp Ignite for local students

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – More than 500 Pulaski County students are spending part of their summer at Camp Ignite, the school division’s inaugural free summer camp for students in first through eighth grade.

The camp, held at a local school, blends traditional summer camp activities — pool trips, field trips and clubs — with project-based learning and cross-school collaboration. It is fully funded through a planning grant secured by Pulaski County Public Schools.

A camp built on access

Superintendent Rob Graham said equity was central to the program’s design.

“Not everybody can experience or afford to get to a summer camp, and of course this is free, paid for by the grant,” Graham said. “So we were reaching out to those who really wanted to experience this but didn’t maybe have the opportunity.”

Graham described the first day as a milestone. “It’s only been half a day and it’s the first day, but it’s just been a magical experience,” he said. “To see so many smiles on the children’s faces is well worth the work that we’re having to put into it.”

The camp draws students from all five of the division’s elementary schools — a feature Graham said carries long-term benefits.

“It’s such a unique experience because we are pulling from all five elementary schools,” he said. “That’s quite an advantage for them as they move into fifth grade and transition into sixth grade, because maybe they’ll know each other when they get into that large middle school.”

Campers arrive nervous, leave excited

For many campers, Camp Ignite is their first time at any summer camp — and the nerves showed on day one.

“My first time. I was scared. I was horrified. It’s very fun and I enjoyed swimming even though I didn’t really do the swimming contest,” said camper Camari Rostick.

Camper Owen Baffuto said he wasn’t sure what to expect. “I was sort of nervous when I got out of the car,” he said. “I was like, is it gonna be just like middle school or is it just gonna be like a camp?”

The anxiety faded quickly for most.

“I was kind of like expecting some stuff, but it’s totally blowing those expectations out of the water,” said camper Elias Dalton.

Camper Piper Shumate made two new friends on the first day. “I’m really excited about playing with my friends and working together and seeing how it turns out,” she said. “It’s kind of like really fun here. It’s better than the regular school days.”

For camper Aiden Whiting, simply being there was something new. “I’ve never been to camp,” Whiting said. “I didn’t know there was a field trip, but I look forward to that.”

Camper Memphis Covey said the mix of unfamiliar faces made the experience feel significant. “It was new to me,” Covey said. “I only have a few people from different schools that I know and really trust them. So it’s good that I’m trying to get the hang of new people.”

Camper Michael Thompson already knew what he was there for. “Clubbing and having fun with friends,” Thompson said. “I signed up for Diamond Art, Walking Club and Extreme Art Club.”

Staff and learning at the center

Camp Ignite instructor Haley Smith said the energy among students was visible before the day even started.

“I saw so many kids waiting out at their bus stop with their bathing suits on — they were so excited with their hats and their little bags,” Smith said. “It’s really cool to see kids excited to come back to school in the summer.”

Graham praised the staff who gave up their summers to run the program. “It takes a lot for somebody to give up their summer to come and make a difference in the life of a child during a 10-week period,” he said. “We are so grateful for the time that they’re taking.”

Project-based culmination event set for June 19

The camp’s academic component centers on project-based learning, with students creating work throughout the session that they will present to their parents.

“The culmination event is on Friday the 19th, where they have their presentation learning,” Graham said. “Their parents can come and see what they’ve created.”

Future of the program depends on grant funding

Camp Ignite is currently funded through a planning grant. Graham said the division hopes to parlay a successful first year into long-term funding.

“The grant that we have right now is a planning grant, and if we see good things from this and wonderful data on it, then we are going to go for the implementation grant and hopefully have this money for a while so that we can continue to do this in the summertime,” he said.

Graham added that community support could play a role in securing future funding. “Any support letters that we can have to send in with the grant when we apply for it will be beneficial — any testimony, anything like that would be super,” he said.