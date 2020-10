ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One student has tested positive for coronavirus at Cave Spring High School.

Roanoke County Public Schools announced this positive case Friday and said that no students or staff have been identified as at risk for exposure.

This positive case notice was sent to parents and guardians of Cave Spring High students out of courtesy, according to Superintendent Dr. Ken Niceley.

He said parents and guardians do not need to take any further action.