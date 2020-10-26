Two people in Amherst County Public Schools test positive for COVID-19

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Amherst County announced Monday that two more people in the school system have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the cases is associated with Amherst Middle School, which will remain open at this time, according to school leaders. The other case is associated with Amherst County High School, which will also remain open.

School leaders did not say if the two people who tested positive are students or teachers.

School leaders said the Central Virginia Health Department and/or Amherst County Public Schools will contact anyone who was potentially exposed. Anyone who is contacted is asked to stay home and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and practice social distancing for 14 days.

