One person at middle school in Campbell County tests positive for COVID-19

School to stay open while person goes into isolation

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Rustburg Middle School will remain open after school leaders said a person there tested positive for COVID-19.

Campbell County school leaders made the announcement on Wednesday after they learned of the positive test result. They did not clarify if the individual who tested positive is a student or a staff member.

The person who tested positive has been told to isolate, while their close contacts have been instructed to begin a quarantine period, according to school leaders.

