Two residents and two pets displaced after Roanoke County structure fire

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The Roanoke County Fire Department announced Wednesday that two residents and two pets were displaced following a structure fire that was contained to the kitchen.

According to officials, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the 7300 block of South Barnes Road in the Hollins area for reports of a commercial structure fire at the Peters Creek Apartments.

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Upon arrival, first responding units discovered the fire had been extinguished due to the built-in sprinkler system and an automated cooktop fire stopper that deployed.

To ensure the residents’ safety, crews ensured no fire had extended to other parts of the building. There were no injuries, and two residents and two pets have been displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

“The structure fire at this address was accidental and due to unattended cooking,” the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office stated shortly after crews responded. ”Damage estimates are approximately $6,000.”