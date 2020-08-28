Student or staff member at Liberty High School in Bedford tests positive for COVID-19

BEDFORD, Va. – A student or staff member at Liberty High School in Bedford has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a release from the school.

School officials say that the person got the virus from an outside family member and not at the school, and is home in isolation for the next 10 to 14 days.

Due to the day the person was in school around other students and staff, officials have determined through contact tracing that no other people need to quarantine.

Officials say school surfaces have been properly cleaned.

While officials don’t believe there was any exposure, parents are asked to continue to monitor the health of their students.