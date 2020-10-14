Amherst County High School announces fifth COVID-19 case since reopening

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – One person at Amherst County High School tested positive for coronavirus, according to an announcement sent by the school district.

Amherst County Public Schools sent a notification Wednesday to parents about the school’s fifth case since the county reopened schools.

School officials said that the high school will remain open at this time.

According to the announcement, ACPS protocol states that anyone identified as having been potentially exposed will be contacted by the health department.