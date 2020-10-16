Three schools in Campbell County announced positive COVID-19 cases

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County Public Schools announced three positive COVID-19 cases across three different schools on Friday.

Here are the schools affected, according to different notifications sent out by Director, Denton Sisk:

One person tested positive at Rustburg High School

One person tested positive at William Campbell Combined School

One person tested positive at Leesville Road Elementary School

Sisk said that each positive person has been informed to isolate and all associated close contacts have been informed to begin their quarantine period.

“Campbell County Schools will continue to implement strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The health and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and community are our primary concern,” said Sisk in the notifications.