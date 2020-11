GILES COUNTY, Va. – Students at Giles High School won’t attend class in person until at least November 16.

School leaders announced Wednesday that due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases at Giles High School, they are transitioning to virtual learning.

The change goes into effect on Thursday, November 5 and will last through Monday, November 16.

School leaders said they made this decision in consultation with the local health department.