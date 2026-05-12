Gov. Spanberger signs bills aimed at keeping students safe, support law enforcement officers on college campuses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Gov. Spanberger’s Office announced Tuesday that Gov. Spanberger signed legislation to help law enforcement officers keep students, faculty and staff safe on college and university campuses on UVA grounds.

The office said the legislation comes in the aftermath of the 2022 shooting at the University of Virginia.

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During the ceremony, Governor Spanberger signed Senate Bill 272 and House Bill 626 — patroned by Senator Creigh Deeds and Delegate Katrina Callsen — to make clear that only law enforcement officers, ROTC cadets, and U.S. military personnel are permitted to carry firearms at public institutions of higher education in Virginia. The Governor was joined by UVA President Scott Beardsley, campus law enforcement leadership, and students, parents, and local leaders from across the Charlottesville community who shared their personal stories in the wake of the 2022 tragedy.

“In November 2022, three students here at the University of Virginia were shot and killed on Grounds — Devin Chandler. Lavel Davis Jr. D’Sean Perry. This horrific tragedy devastated this community and our Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Their families, friends, and football teammates deserve more than shared grief. They deserve action.”

“Right now, carrying a firearm on a college campus is prohibited — but only by regulation. That makes it harder for campus police to intervene, harder to enforce, and harder to protect students. By signing these bills into law, we are taking a commonsense step forward to keep students safe in Virginia. I’m deeply grateful for the efforts of Senator Creigh Deeds and Delegate Katrina Callsen to repeatedly pass this legislation through the General Assembly and help lead the way in building a safer Virginia for all," Gov. Spanberger said.

“Today, we take a meaningful step forward in that commitment to keep university campuses across the commonwealth safe, including our own Grounds,” said University of Virginia President Scott Beardsley. “For the past four legislative sessions, the UVA community and leadership have championed a critical change to our commonwealth’s laws, led by President Emeritus Jim Ryan, who guided our community through this tragedy with tremendous compassion.”

“As a legislator, I take it as a personal responsibility, when parents send kids to our schools, to keep them safe,” said Senator Creigh Deeds. “We can’t undo the past, but we can ensure the future. That’s what this legislation is about.”

“Until today, we have not given our colleges and our police chiefs the tools they need to effectively enforce this restriction,” said Delegate Katrina Callsen. “It is a responsibility. It is about learning from tragedy, not just accepting it. It’s about being a fierce protector of our children and our students.”

In April, Governor signed school safety legislation measures to ensure Virginia teachers have the resources and training to respond to emergencies. These include strengthening training on red flag laws, helping teachers identify student mental health challenges, and modernizing internet safety education.