One resident found dead, one resident rescued after Danville house fire Tuesday

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department announced that one person was found deceased and another had been rescued after a house fire Tuesday morning.

According to officials, at 7:09 a.m., units were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 1200 block of Halifax Road.

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Initial arriving units found a working fire and immediately began fire suppression and search and rescue operations. Firefighters located and rescued one occupant from the home and a second occupant was found deceased in the residence.

The Danville Fire Department responded with three engines, one tower truck, one command unit, one support unit, three fire marshals, and three command staff members.

The Danville Fire Department said that occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The Danville Fire Department was also assisted on scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Electric Department, Danville Water & Gas, and the Danville Police Department.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Danville Fire Marshal’s Office in partnership with the Danville Police Department.