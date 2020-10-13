One person at Cornerstone Learning Center tests positive for coronavirus

Someone within the Campbell County school system has tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive case comes out of Cornerstone Learning Center and was announced on Tuesday.

Below is the full statement sent out:

"On 12 October 2020, CCPS was made aware of a COVID-19 positive individual at Cornerstone Learning Center. The COVID positive individual has been informed to isolate and all associated close contacts have been informed to begin their quarantine period.

Campbell County Schools will continue to implement strategies to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. The health and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and community are our primary concern."

