Staff member at Bonsack Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – One staff member at Bonsack Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus.

Roanoke County Public Schools announced Thursday that one classroom will be shutting down “out of an abundance of caution” starting Friday due to the risk of potential exposure. The announcement did not say how long the shutdown will last.

All parents with children from this classroom have been contacted about the situation. According to the school board, the classroom impacted has been cleaned and sanitized.

School officials say they are working with the health department to monitor this situation.