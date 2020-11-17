One person at Brookville High School tests positive for COVID-19

One person at Brookville High School has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Campbell County school officials.

Officials sent out a release on Nov. 13, and say the person has been told to isolate. Any close contacts have also been reportedly told to quarantine.

Below is the full release:

"On 13 November, 2020, CCPS was made aware of a COVID-19 positive individual at Brookville High School. The COVID positive individual has been informed to isolate and any associated close contacts have been informed to begin their quarantine period. Campbell County Schools will continue to implement strategies to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. The health and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and community are our primary concern." Denton Sisk, Director of Operations at Campbell County Schools

