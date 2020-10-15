Mountain View Elementary School reporting one student, one staff COVID-19 case

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Two people at Mountain View Elementary School in Roanoke County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to school leaders.

In a letter sent to families on Wednesday, leaders with Roanoke County Public Schools said a student has tested positive for COVID-19. The RCPS COVID-19 dashboard also reflects a staff case of COVID-19 reported this week at Mountain View.

Regarding the student case, school leaders said they’ve been working with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department and have determined that “no other students or staff were identified as having been exposed, while at school, by this case.”

The health department determines exposure by whether someone has had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. “Close contact” is considered less than 6 feet, for at least 15 minutes, with or without a mask.

You can see the latest COVID-19 numbers in Roanoke County Public Schools by visiting the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.