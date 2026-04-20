A Celebration of Heroes: Quick-thinking technician saves coworker from choking at work

On October 16, what began as a normal workday turned into a life-saving moment.

Amanda Butler, a medical records technician, was preparing to leave when she heard unusual noises from a nearby office. When she checked, she found her coworker choking and unable to breathe.

Recognizing the emergency, Butler quickly jumped into action and immediately performed abdominal thrusts and back blows.

Within seconds, the obstruction was cleared, and her coworker could breathe again. They were the only two people in that area, so if Butler had left even just moments earlier, the outcome could have been very different. Because she knew what to do and didn’t hesitate, she saved a life.

You’ll hear stories like this and more at the American Red Cross 22nd Annual Celebration of Heroes: Help Can’t Wait event that’s taking place on Thursday, April 23, at Hotel Roanoke.