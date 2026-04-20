Three Rocky Mount vape shops accused of selling illegal cannabis products, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Three vape shops in the Town of Rocky Mount are under investigation after being accused of selling illegal cannabis-related products, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

This comes after Rocky Mount police executed search warrants at the shops on April 16. Police say the search was part of an ongoing effort that started in response to citizen complaints dating back to October 2025. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Hemp Enforcement also filed a complaint. As part of the investigation, undercover officers made purchases at several locations.

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Authorities say undercover officers found products labeled as THC and THCA that are believed to potentially exceed Virginia’s legal THC limits, especially when heated.

During the search, officers seized a variety of items, including:

Products labeled as THCA, such as pre-rolled items, vape cartridges, and edibles

Packaged green plant material labeled as THCA

All seized items will be sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for laboratory analysis. The evidence will remain secured at the Rocky Mount Police Department’s property and evidence facility until testing is complete.

Police say they will continue working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate. The Office of the Attorney General will also review the case for any possible civil enforcement actions.

Chief Young said, “Our priority is to protect the safety and well-being of our community. Products that are unregulated and potentially harmful have no place being sold to our citizens. We will continue working with our state and local partners to ensure compliance with the law and to address any threats to public health and safety.”

The investigation is ongoing.