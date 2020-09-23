72ºF

One student tests positive for coronavirus at Cave Spring High School

No students or staff were exposed, according to officials

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that a student at Cave Spring High School tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials say that no students or staff have been identified at risk of exposure in relation to this case.

RCPS leaders say that exposure is determined by an individual who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. Close contact is considered less than 6 feet, for at least 15 minutes, with or without a mask.

The classrooms and spaces this student was in contact with have been cleaned and disinfected, according to the school district.

