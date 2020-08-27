Student or staff member in Radford City Schools tests positive for COVID-19

RADFORD, Va. – School leaders announced Thursday that a student or staff member in Radford City Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

This person was at school on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and had “indirect exposure” with other members of the school community, according to school leaders. They didn’t clarify which school it was.

School leaders said they are working closely with the New River Valley Health Department, which is conducting contact tracing.

The health department feels there there is “limited exposure” with others in the building, according to school leaders.

School leaders asked all employees to work from home on Friday so that crews can deep clean all district schools.

The district will continue with its plan to reopen with a hybrid schedule on Monday.