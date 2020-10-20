Amherst County school leaders announce two COVID-19 cases

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Amherst County Public Schools, leaders announced Monday.

A person at Madison Heights Elementary School tested positive, as well as a person with the Amherst County Public Schools Department of Transportation.

School leaders said the cases are not related and are a result of community transmission.

Madison Heights Elementary School will remain open, according to school leaders.

Anyone who was potentially exposed to either case will be contacted by health department and/or school district leaders.