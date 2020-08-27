Pittsylvania County school cafeteria worker tests positive for coronavirus

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Pittsylvania County School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to school leaders.

The school division said the employee works in one of its cafeterias but did not release his or her name or where he or she works.

Superintendent Mark Jones told 10 News that all appropriate health and safety measures were taken with this case.

The school began online learning on August 24 and Jones said the school board will review the county’s coronavirus data and make a decision on when students will return to school in-person.