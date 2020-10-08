Person associated with Floyd County schools tests positive for COVID-19

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – A person who is associated with Floyd County Public Schools has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post from the school district, the person hasn’t been on Check Elementary property for five days, Floyd Elementary School property for eight days, and hasn’t been on Floyd High School or Willis Elementary property for nine days.

School officials say they were told by the Virginia Department of Health that the person did not catch the virus at school property and they weren’t the cause of any high-risk exposures.

Schools will remain open.