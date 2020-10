AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – An individual at Amherst Elementary Schools has been diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday, according to a notice that was sent by the school district.

Amherst County Public Schools said that the elementary school will remain open at this time.

According to school officials, anyone who has been potentially exposed will be contacted by the health department or the school district.

The district didn’t say if the positive case was from a student or staff member.