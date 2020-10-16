Three coronavirus cases announced at Salem High School

SALEM, Va. – Three people at Salem High School have tested positive for coronavirus since Oct. 12, according to a release from school officials.

One case was announced on Oct. 12, and the other two were announced on Oct. 15. The person whose case was announced on Oct. 12 and one of the people whose case was announced on Oct. 15 were both in the building last on Oct. 7 for after school activities only. The second person whose case was announced on Oct. 15 was last in the building during school hours on Oct. 9.

In all three cases, officials say that no one else was exposed to the virus while they were on school property.

Officials are urging families to monitor their own health as well as the health of their students.