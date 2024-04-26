Historic Garden Week gives you the chance to see four breathtaking Lakewood homes

ROANOKE, Va. – You can have the chance to tour four beautiful homes in the Lakewood neighborhood as part of Roanoke’s Historic Garden Week, which takes place tomorrow starting at 10 a.m.

The homes that are featured were built from 1913 to the 1950s. Chair of Historic Garden Week Jeanne Fishwick with the Roanoke tour said every house showcased differs from its interior styles and gardens.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

“I think I like something special in every home one of my favorite things is all the homes have beautiful color. I really love color and interior design and every one of these homes has art,” said Fishwick.

One of the homes on the tour is owned by Meredith Draper. She said she fell in love with the home and neighborhood the second she saw it more than 10 years ago.

“We added on to the house and made it what we needed for our family and it’s just it is a wonderful neighborhood. Kind of right in the middle of the city, but you don’t feel like you’re in the middle of the city,” said Draper.

The home was built in 1952, and it’s a traditional, white-brick colonial.

Draper said when they moved in, she had to build her garden from scratch. She said it’s taken her about 10 years to build it up. There’s everything you can think of too from lilacs, magnolias, peonies and boxwood. She even has her favorite, which are hydrangeas.

“I just love them when they’re in bloom, and unfortunately, they’re not in bloom until later summer,” said Draper.

There’s also a pool that has several flowers and bushes surrounding it. The best part is the pool overlooks the garden.

Roanoke’s Historic Garden Week, which has existed for 91 years, is sponsored by the Garden Club of Virginia. The annual event allows visitors to tour private landscapes, public gardens and historic sites across Virginia, including Roanoke. This year, there are 29 tours across the Commonwealth. All proceeds from the event go toward raising money for the restoration and preservation of historic properties around the state.

“We’re always in Roanoke at the end of April,” said Fishwick.

The Lakewood neighborhood has not been featured in more than 50 years.

“I think it’s a beautiful little hidden gem of a neighborhood. The homes are absolutely gorgeous. The history of the neighborhood is very interesting. It was originally developed as a hunting lodge and property to escape downtown Roanoke,” said Fishwick.

If you come out on Saturday, you can even view the first floor of each house.

“I love peddling around in my home and the way I decorate our home is I truly buy what I love and just make it work. So, our home is very eclectic. I mix antiques and modern stuff. I have porcelain that I’ve collected. I have a Herend collection,” said Draper.

The event kicks off Saturday at 10 am at Virginia Western Community College. Shuttle buses are taking people to and from the Lakewood neighborhood until 4 pm. At the community college, you’ll have the chance to see the Community Arboretum and there are several vendors for you to enjoy.