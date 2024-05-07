Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Wednesday night, Thursday morning due to strong storms

A Weather Authority Alert Day is being issued for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Weather Authority Alert Day is being issued for Wednesday night (May 8) through midday Thursday (May 9) due to the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.

While a few isolated storms are forecast Tuesday, the coverage of storms is limited and doesn’t warrant an Alert Day.

Much of Wednesday afternoon will be hot and storm-free, though some non-severe storms will be possible in the morning.

The worst of the weather is expected to be Wednesday night, which is all the more reason to have ways to get weather alerts. Make sure you have alerts turned on too!

After 8 or 9 p.m., a line of strong-to-severe storms will approach areas near and west of Interstate 77.

The main concern with this line will be the potential for downed trees and/or power outages. Hail may also accompany the line, along with brief flooding. The threat for a tornado is low but not zero.

This line will zoom from west to east throughout the night into Thursday morning.

By commute time Wednesday, there may still be some areas of rain (not shown on FutureTracker), but we don’t expect them to be severe at that time.

This line of storms may very well take up a lot of energy and deprive us of the chance for additional storms Thursday afternoon. However, we will have a front moving into a warm and humid air mass, so we cannot rule out some stronger storms east of the Roanoke Valley Thursday afternoon.

If there are any additional severe storms Thursday afternoon, they would form in areas mainly east of the Roanoke Valley.

This will more-or-less be a wait-and-see situation once the line passes through.