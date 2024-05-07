Shout out a Roanoke City Schools teacher for National Teacher Appreciation Day

Tuesday is the perfect day to give an apple to your favorite teacher.

It’s National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Recommended Videos

It’s also National Teacher Appreciation Week, so you have more than one chance to lift up your favorite educator.

Roanoke City Schools is helping thank their teachers with a community call-out.

Students, parents and even co-workers can share messages of thanks to teachers in the division through an online link.

Those will then be sent directly to teachers, who say the notes make their day.

The division says they’ve had more than 50 messages submitted so far and are hoping for a few hundred by Friday.