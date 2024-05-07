Man arrested, charged after altercation leads to shooting in Bedford County

Harley Marquette was taken into custody and transported the magistrate where warrants were obtained for 2 counts of assault, possession of ammunition after being convicted of a felony, and violation of a protective order, authorities said.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man faces multiple charges following a violent confrontation between Bedford County neighbors, which resulted in a shooting, as reported by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, May 3, at about 8:15 p.m., deputies were called to Lizard Ridge Road for the report of a disturbance. Authorities told 10 News that the altercation led to a shooting that left Harley Marquette with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, a search warrant was obtained and served on Marquette’s home, resulting in the recovery of numerous firearms, ammunition and possible explosive devices, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marquette is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.